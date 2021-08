ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of cars came out to celebrate 100-year-old World War Two veteran Bob Salcido.

Salcido services in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1945 aboard the USS Ashtabula where he earned multiple awards and battle stars.

Neighbors, fellow veterans and first responders all showed their appreciation for the Navy veteran through songs, sirens and a 21 gun salute.

"It just about broke my heart" Salcido said.