Indonesian volcano churns out fresh clouds of ash, lava

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian scientists say a volcanic eruption on the country’s turbulent Mount Merapi is sending out renewed flows of lava and hot ash. Avalanches of lava rocks, ash and volcanic gasses burst Monday from the mountain on the island of Java. An actively growing lava dome inside the crater began this latest eruption Sunday. Mount Merapi is the most volatile of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia. The last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people. The Indonesian archipelago is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines.