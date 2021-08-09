Former batboy sues Omar Vizquel alleging sexual harassment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former minor league batboy has filed a lawsuit accusing longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment during Vizquel’s tenure as manager of the Birmingham Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The 25-year-old man filed suit in U.S. District Court in Alabama accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019. The suit says the man is autistic and accuses the White Sox and Double-A Birmingham Barons of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.