Evers hands Wisconsin hotels $70 million in coronavirus aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is handing Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The governor announced the move Monday.

He says grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset losses resulting from the pandemic.

The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries, including $11.25 million for movie theaters, $12 million for live-event small businesses, $2.8 million for minor league sports teams and $8 million for summer camps.