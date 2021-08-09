Colorado husband accused of killing wife appears in court

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — Investigators are providing glimpses of a troubled marriage between a Colorado woman who vanished on Mother’s Day last year and her husband, who is charged in her death. The testimony came Monday during a hearing to determine if Barry Morphew will stand trial. A law enforcement officials testified that Suzanne Morphew had been having an affair before she disappeared. Prosecutors also presented text messages in which she complained that her husband was manipulative. The hearing was scheduled to continue Tuesday and resume again later this month.