Chicago reports 70% of adults have received 1 COVID-19 shot

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago public health officials say 70% of city residents over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials on Monday called it a milestone that shows "incredible progress" in fighting back against the pandemic.

However, vaccination rates vary widely by neighborhood. More than 1.5 million Chicagoans received at least one dose as of Aug. 5.

City vaccination data shows that among several downtown ZIP codes, the vaccination rate is near 100%. At the same time only 31% of the residents in the largely-Black and low income South Side neighborhood of Englewood are fully vaccinated.