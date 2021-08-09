Auburn football gets back to work on 1st day of practice

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just a few months after wrapping up a shortened spring season, high school football teams are back at it for an anticipated full fall season. Auburn dealt with some COVID-19 issues last season, missing a couple of games. The Knights are getting back to work as they prepare for a new season.

"The kids have had a lot of challenges in terms of finishing the school year half remote, half in-person, so on and so forth," Auburn head coach J.P. Toldo said. "It's been difficult getting them out here and getting them going. But the guys who are here are really excited and ready to go."

Dealing with the challenges of online learning took a toll on a lot of high school students last year. That created a snowball effect, with motivation hard to come by for some students. But with in-person learning expected for the whole school year, student-athletes are looking forward to coming back to school full-time.

"I'm excited about it," Auburn senior Dequavion Oakes said. "Way more excited than last year. Last year I switched back [to] in-school [learning] and it was way more motivating to keeping my grades up and everything like that. I'm real excited about it."

And after having their season cut short last year after months of uncertainty, Oakes and the Knights are ready for that first Friday night.

"Just everything," Oakes said of what he's most looking forward to on opening night. "The crowd, I just love the game."

Auburn opens the season on the road against Guilford, August 27.