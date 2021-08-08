White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two home runs and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit the ball hard off Zach Davies in a five-run first-inning. The outburst gave the AL Central leaders a fast start on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic ballpark. Anderson also finished with three hits as the White Sox won their fourth straight and moved 10 ½ games ahead of second-place Cleveland. The Cubs have dropped four straight and 10 of 12.