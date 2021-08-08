Western Illinois town disbands police force due to budget

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — A community in western Illinois has officially disbanded its police department over budget concerns. The (Galesburg) Register-Mail reports East Galesburg has been without its police force since November 2019, when the entire department resigned. Since then emergency calls in the community of about 600 people have been handled by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. A village audit for 2019 expenses show $113,000 was spent for the police department. The village will have an ordinance enforcer who’ll be able to cite residents for violations.