Snappers win fourth straight behind Soriano’s solid start

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — George Soriano only allowed one run over 6.2 innings to help the Snappers win their fourth straight game at ABC Supply Stadium by a score of 4-1 Saturday night. Soriano tallied eight strikeouts, and walked four batters. Cody Mincey threw 2.1 innings of relief, striking out four batters, while not allowing a hit.

Wisconsin had the 1-0 lead until the fifth inning until Ynmanol Marinez hit a solo homerun to tie the game. Beloit then scored three runs in the bottom half of the sixth to claim the lead, which they kept for the rest of the game.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

