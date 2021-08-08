Snappers win fourth straight behind Soriano’s solid start

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — George Soriano only allowed one run over 6.2 innings to help the Snappers win their fourth straight game at ABC Supply Stadium by a score of 4-1 Saturday night. Soriano tallied eight strikeouts, and walked four batters. Cody Mincey threw 2.1 innings of relief, striking out four batters, while not allowing a hit.

Wisconsin had the 1-0 lead until the fifth inning until Ynmanol Marinez hit a solo homerun to tie the game. Beloit then scored three runs in the bottom half of the sixth to claim the lead, which they kept for the rest of the game.