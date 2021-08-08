Popular festival makes return to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you are craving an italian cuisine, Sunday is your last chance to head over to Boylan High School for Festa Italiana.

Visitors can check out all types of foods from pasta to canolli's and pastries and much more.

There are tents for people to check out the history of the Italian culture as well as live entertainment throughout the day.

Visitors can also check out several food tents at the site where all types of Italian food ranging from pasta, meatballs and arancini to pastries and cannoli's.

Tradition is popular in Italian culture and Frank Tarara, Chairman of Festa Italiana, says that there is a special tradition with the volunteers for the event.

"So every tent has a specific family attached to it," he said.

"They've been running that tent for either the last fourty years, or is a new member of the festa community running a tent."

Whether it's your fortieth Festa or your first, there is several for visitors to check out.

The festival ends on Sunday and is held at Rockford-Boylan High School.