Natural hair and beauty expo promotes local businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local buisnesses and entreprenuers were on display Sunday evening at the fifth annual Natural Hair and Beauty Expo.

The event was held at Levings Lake Park in Rockford.

People could check out different vendors with a wide variety of products and services and also enjoy different performances from local cosmetologists and barbers.

Mercedes Cherelle is a Master Cosmetologist and also has been the one putting on the event for the last five years.

She says that events like these, especially after the pandemic, are important to the local buisnesses in the community.

"It's an amazing feeling to be able to put something on after being shut down for a year and still have the same support that you had the previous years from the Rockford community," she said.

The expo is free to the public and anyone interested can check out the final expo in two weeks from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Levings Lake Park in Rockford.