Chances for showers and storms remain tonight and into the next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Stormy and hot conditions have set in as this afternoon brings a slight risk for severe weather. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the first half of this next week.

Stormy Sunday:

Today the Storm Predication has update the severe outlook for our area. A majority of the Stateline has been updated to a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Our entire viewing area has been updated to a 2 out of 5 for a slight risk for severe storms.

With a few isolated clusters moving across the area, most of us have stayed dry thus far. The rest of the afternoon and primarily the evening features an increase in chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the activity will be scattered in nature and some storms may become severe. The biggest threats being damaging winds and hail. There may be frequent lightning as well as heavy rain imbedded within the thunderstorms.

Keep your 13 Weather Authority app handy to stay up to date with any watches or warnings that may be issued.

Chances continue:

Heading into the next work week, chances for showers and storms stick around for at least the first half of the week.

Monday features a marginal risk for severe weather. This is a 1 out of 5 with damaging wind and hail being the biggest threat. There is an non-zero risk for a tornado to form.

Monday brings a 1 out of 5 for a marginal risk for severe storms.

The morning will bring a few showers and thunderstorms that may be stronger with heavier rain as well. Showers and storms are likely to being after 7 AM and linger until the lunch hour, with a chance for isolated activity for the afternoon. If we see enough heating through the afternoon, activity may redevelop later on Monday.

Frequent rain chances remain through the next week.

The chance for showers and storms remains for all of Monday. Tuesday brings another chance for storms mainly late into the evening, also featuring a marginal risk for storms to become severe. Rain chances continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

Staying steamy:

With all the frequent rain chances, temperatures climb as do the dew points with middle 70's expected into Tuesday.

Hot and steamy days are ahead with heat indices above 100 degrees for Tuesday.

Forecast high's cool for Monday as temperatures stay within the lower to middle 80's however by Tuesday, 90's are expected. With dew points well into the 70's, heat indices are likely to be above 100 degrees for a hot and steamy afternoon.

Temperatures don't cool off until Friday with the weekend featuring middle 80's once again.