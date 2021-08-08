Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball is a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October. He entered the offseason as a restricted free agent and is coming off his most productive season. In his second year with the Pelicans, he averaged career highs in points and field-goal percentage while averaging 5.7 assists. Drafted second overall by the Lakers out of UCLA in 2017, Ball was traded to New Orleans as part of a blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.