Beloit nature lovers explore and learn about animals living in water

BELOIT, WI (WREX) — Kids in Beloit got the opporotunity to get the chance to look deeper into what species live in water.

The Peek Into The Creek event was hosted Saturday at the Nature At The Confluence in South Beloit.

The free program teaches kids about macro-invertebrates and other animals, explore Turtle Creek and learn about healthy ecosystems.

Environmentalist's hope that events like this one will help teach the kids to take better care of the creek and other bodies of water.

Darien Becker, an environmental educator, says that getting the kids the chance to get into the water and see what is living in it makes it all the more exciting.

"Some kids are entirley sure that these resources are available and some of these animals are out here so just being able to get these animals in their hands and be able to say look these creatures are moving and they are hiding in the nooks and cranies of this creek, it's been good to be able to answer those fundamental questions," she said.

The Nature at the Confluence, the Welty Environmental Center and Lincoln Academy all helped put on the event.