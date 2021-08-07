Yearly mud volleyball tournament in Roscoe raises over $25,000 for a Stateline charity

ROSCOE (WREX) — One summer Saturday every year, Riverside Park in Roscoe turns into a mud pit for a good cause.

On August 7, 137 teams got down and dirty for Roscoe's 40th annual mud volleyball tournament.

The event doubles as a fundraiser for charity. For the the first time, the proceeds went to keep Northern Illinois Beautiful. Executive Director for the organization Pam Osborne says its a great opportunity to show their mission to younger people.

"This is a whole different demographic than we've ever had," Osborne said. "We've had clothing drives and medication collections and Earth Day celebrations things like that, but this is a whole different age group and demographic that we're excited to put ourselves in front of."

Osborne says the money will go towards keeping their recycling centers in Rockford and Machesney Park up and running.