Weekend storms possible with humid conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a slight chance for showers and storms tonight, chances increase for Sunday afternoon and evening with hot and humid conditions to stick around.

Saturday night:

Through most of this morning and afternoon, a majority of the activity has stayed north in Wisconsin. The rest of the afternoon and evening features a chance to see some activity bubble up.

Counties just north of the Stateline are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 PM.

Currently, the severe threat remains in Wisconsin with a new Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for counties north of the Stateline. This watch is in effect until 9:00 PM. We will keep a close eye on the storms as they inch closer toward Illinois.

The area falls under a marginal risk or a 1/5 for the potential of seeing stronger storms.

Most places south of the Stateline may remain dry as the activity will likely be isolated tonight. The Storm Prediction Center issued a 1 out 5 on the severe risk scale for this evening and tonight.

The chance for any activity increases after 8 PM into the overnight hours with a chance to see one or two stronger storms. Conditions will likely dry out into the morning and through the lunch hour before another chance for storms returns.

Sunday storms:

The second half of the weekend features a similar outlook with storms likely expected into the afternoon and evening.

Sunday's outlook is a rinse and repeat with another 1/5 risk for severe storms.

With the severe storm outlook remaining a 1 out of 5 for Sunday, storms may be more scattered into Sunday evening. There may be a few rounds of showers and storms with the first being after 2 PM. It is possible to see a break in the activity with another round possible close to 5 PM.

Sunday afternoon to be a warm and soggy one with a chance for a strong storm.

With there still being some disagreement within the models, showers and storms are likely through the evening and earlier half of Sunday night. If the right ingredients come together, there may one or two stronger storms with the biggest threats being damaging winds and hail. By early Monday morning, the acitivty will have moved out of the area.

Taking a peak at the next week, temperatures will warm once again with dew points to shoot up into the 70's. Chances for rain remain through the first half of the week.