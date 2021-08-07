Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 8:06PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 805 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Potter Lake to near Elkhorn to 8 miles

northwest of Darien. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Racine, Mount Pleasant, Elkhorn, Sturtevant, Union Grove, East Troy,

Wind Lake, Rochester, Raymond, Yorkville, Wind Point, Browns Lake,

Waterford North, Potter Lake, Eagle Lake, Bohners Lake, Caledonia,

Burlington, Waterford and Springfield.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

southeastern Wisconsin.