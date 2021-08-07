Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are set to resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Lawmakers from both parties advanced the bill past a procedural hurdle Saturday, but some Republicans want to drag out the process on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The majority leader, New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, is keeping senators in session until they finish the bill. For senators who have been slogging through debate, the bill is a chance to send federal dollars to their states and show the country that they can work together to solve problems.