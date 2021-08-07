Rivets fall to Chinooks in extras

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Lakeshore Chinooks scored two runs in the top of the tenth to secure a 4-2 win on the road against the Rivets Friday night. Rockford racked up 14 hits, with only two runs crossing the plate. Payton Hutchings (University of Illinois) turned in another solid start for Rockford, throwing 6.1 innings, giving up just two runs. His opposite number, Nate Haberthier (Ohio State University) also gave up just two runs in a solid outing.

The Rivets hit the road to take on Traverse City for a weekend series before returning home against the Pit Spitters on Monday and Tuesday.