Rivets fall to Chinooks in extras

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Lakeshore Chinooks scored two runs in the top of the tenth to secure a 4-2 win on the road against the Rivets Friday night. Rockford racked up 14 hits, with only two runs crossing the plate. Payton Hutchings (University of Illinois) turned in another solid start for Rockford, throwing 6.1 innings, giving up just two runs. His opposite number, Nate Haberthier (Ohio State University) also gave up just two runs in a solid outing.

The Rivets hit the road to take on Traverse City for a weekend series before returning home against the Pit Spitters on Monday and Tuesday.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

