‘Reservation Dogs’ smashes stereotypes of Indigenous people

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two Indigenous filmmakers are smashing the caricatures and stereotypes of Native Americans, who are often portrayed in TV and films as bloodthirsty killers standing in the way of white, westward expansion. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi have teamed up on “Reservation Dogs,” a new series debuting Monday on FX on Hulu. The series features four rough-and-tumble teenagers who cuss, fight and steal their way toward adulthood in a rural Oklahoma town. Filmed entirely on the Muscogee Nation reservation in eastern Oklahoma, the network says the half-hour comedy is the first show on cable TV in which all the writers, directors and regular characters on the series are Indigenous.