Organ experts try to get the music going again after flood

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — A summer flood in southeastern Michigan ruined basements in thousands of homes. It also created urgent business for pipe organ specialists. The keys, pedals and pipes weren’t directly affected by the water. But pipe organs have critical parts installed in church basements, and those parts got soaked during the flood in late June. David Hufford of Renaissance Pipe Organ in Ann Arbor services churches in Detroit and the suburbs. Hufford says the flood damaged key parts that are considered the “lungs of the organ.” Meanwhile, the Senate Theater in Detroit, which is home to a Mighty Wurlitzer organ, is recovering from several feet of water in the basement.