Left out of Olympics, men’s rhythmic gymnasts loved in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Rhythmic gymnastics is one of the only sports at the summer Games, along with synchronized swimming, that are considered so feminine only women compete. But in the host country, Japan, a men’s version was born decades ago and remains a popular sport. Around 1,500 boys and men are involved in rhythmic gymnastics, and some are trying to expand its reach around the world, dreaming of a day when it will be recognized in the Olympics. But others remain cautious that international recognition could force them to relinquish control over the style they have been perfecting for 70 years.