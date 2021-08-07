Joliet man drowns in Lake County after going to girl’s aid

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man drowned in Lake County after going to help a daughter of his girlfriend who was struggling in the water. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the 43-year-old Joliet man was submerged in Fox Lake for about 15 minutes Friday afternoon before he was located and a passing boater took him to a marina in Antioch. The man was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, where he later died. The victim, his girlfriend, and her daughters had rented a boat and anchored it while the girls were swimming in the water. The sheriff’s office says one of the girls started having trouble swimming, and the victim jumped in to help her.