Chances for storms remain into Sunday as temperatures warm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we dodged the severe weather today, another chances for showers and storms arrives Sunday afternoon. A few may become severe with hot and muggy conditions.

Sunday storms:

The second half of the weekend features a similar outlook that we saw today with storms likely expected into the afternoon and evening.

Sunday's outlook features another 1 out of 5 for the severe storm outlook for the entire area.

The severe storm outlook remains a 1 out of 5 for Sunday. There may be a few rounds of showers and storms. The earliest the storms may begin will be mainly after 2 PM. It is possible to see a break in the activity. As we head into dinner time around 5:00-6:00 PM is when we see an increase for showers and storms to develop. The later storms may be more widespread than we have been use to seeing.

Activity may bubble up into Sunday afternoon and is likely to be slightly more widespread with a chance for a storm or two to become severe.

With there still being some disagreement within the models, showers and storms are likely through the evening and earlier half of Sunday night. If the right ingredients come together, there may one or two stronger storms with the biggest threats being damaging winds and hail. By early Monday morning, the activity will have moved out of the area.

Hot and humid:

Taking a peak at the next week, temperatures will warm once again with dew points to shoot up into the 70's. Chances for rain remain through the first half of the week.

Dew points do not hesitate to climb into the next week as muggy conditions settle in.

Humid air settles in for several days as do the rain chances. With plenty of moisture to work with, chances of rain remain for at least the first half of the next week as well. Temperatures also expected to climb with upper 80's expected for Sunday, likely breaking 90 degrees once we get to Tuesday.