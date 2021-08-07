Belt homers twice as Giants outlast Brewers 9-6 in 11

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night matchup between division leaders. Each team scored three runs in the 10th inning after the Giants tied it on a bizarre two-out triple in the ninth. All four of the Giants’ 11th-inning runs came off Sal Romano in his Brewers debut. Belt also hit a solo shot in the fourth and has three homers over the last two nights.