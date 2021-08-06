Two Rochelle residents arrested, face several drug charges

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Two Rochelle residents are in custody after authorities find multiple drugs inside their home.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in the 300 block of S. Main St. in Rochelle Thursday night.

Multiple drugs were found inside the home, according to police.

Two people were charged:

Alysha L. Dwyer, 30, of Rochelle was charged with: Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (Class 1 Felony), Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl (Class 1 Felony), Unlawful Possession of Crack Cocaine (Class 4 Felony), Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl (Class 4 Felony), Unlawful Possession of Xanax (Class 4 Felony) and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor).

Richard J. Conti, 70, of Rochelle was charged with: Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (Class 1 Felony), Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl (Class 1 Felony), Unlawful Possession of Crack Cocaine (Class 4 Felony), Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl (Class 4 Felony), Unlawful Possession of Xanax (Class 4 Felony), Permitting Unlawful Use of Building (Class 4 Felony) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm without a FOID Card (Class A Misdemeanor).

The investigation is still ongoing with additional charges pending.