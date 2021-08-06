Tokyo Olympics cost $15.4 billion. What else could that buy?

TOKYO (AP) — Olympic Games are expensive. The price tag for the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion. That would pay for the construction of hundreds of hospitals in Japan, or more than 1,000 schools. Olympics are costly and may bump aside other priorities. In fact, several Japanese government audits say the real outlay for the Tokyo Games is even more than the official figure, perhaps approaching twice as much. All but $6.7 billion is public money from Japanese taxpayers. The latest Tokyo Olympic budget lists contributions from the International Olympic Committee at $1.3 billion. The IOC also chipped in several hundred million more after the pandemic.