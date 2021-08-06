Student loan payment deferrals extended until end of Jan. 2022

WASHINGTON (WREX) — If you pay student loans, you won't be required to until Jan. 2022.

On Friday, the Department of Education extended the suspension of federal student loan payments and interest until Jan. 21, 2022.

The Department believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart.

“The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment. It is the Department’s priority to support students and borrowers during this transition and ensure they have the resources they need to access affordable, high quality higher education.”

Student loan payments were initially paused last year shortly after the coronavirus pandemic started. President Biden then extended the suspension of student loan payments until October 1, 2021 earlier this year.

The Department will begin notifying borrowers about this final extension in the coming days, and it will release resources and information about how to plan for payment restart as the end of the pause approaches.