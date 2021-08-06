Storms may bubble up in the heat this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This weekend won't be a washout, but keep an eye on the sky (or the 13 Weather Authority app) as scattered showers and storms may interrupt your outdoor plans. If spending time outdoors, be ready for several muggy days in a row.

Weekend storms:

Storms may develop late Saturday afternoon, and could stay north of US 20.

Saturday remains mostly dry throughout the day. Partly to mostly cloudy weather hangs overhead. Late in the day, scattered showers and storms may develop, especially the farther north you go. In fact, the storms mainly look to stay north of US 20. There are slight risks for strong wind gusts and hail, so stay weather aware through Saturday evening.

A slight chance for isolated storms sticks around late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

Sunday provides similar weather: partly to mostly cloudy during the day, then scattered strong storms are possible in the evening. These may be a little more widespread than Saturday's activity. A marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5) develops for a second day in a row, mostly for wind and hail. These storms could linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Pay close attention to the forecast throughout the weekend, as storms may interrupt your plans. Additional storms are possible Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Muggy heat:

On top of the storms, have a cool spot in mind this weekend and early next week! Hotter temperatures and higher humidity create a muggy stretch of weather.

Saturday and Sunday are on the muggy end, which means the heat index hits the 90s at times.

Saturday and Sunday stay in the middle to upper 80s. This isn't that much above average, but feels a lot hotter than earlier this week. With the muggy air in place, the heat index hits the upper 80s to low 90s.

The heat cranks up a little more from there going into next week. Monday stays in the upper 80s, but the heat index still hits the low 90s. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of this stretch. Highs creep into the low 90s, with the heat index near or right on 100 degrees.

After a muggy few days in a row, the heat relaxes late next week. We drop back to the lower 80s by next weekend. Comfortable summer weather is back as the humidity drops as well.