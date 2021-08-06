Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 7:57PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 756 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Whitewater to

Raymond to 6 miles east of Kenosha. Movement was south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Racine International Airport observed wind gusts of 49 mph

at 741 PM.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kenosha, Racine, Janesville, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie,

Antioch, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant,

Milton, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Camp

Lake, Wind Lake, Winthrop Harbor and Rochester.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.