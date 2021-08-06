Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 6:53PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 6:53PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Butler to near Jefferson. Movement was east at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield,
Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Muskego, South Milwaukee,
Cudahy, Whitewater, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee, Fort
Atkinson, Brown Deer, Sussex and St. Francis.
People attending The Wisconsin State Fair should seek safe shelter
immediately!
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.