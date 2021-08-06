Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 8:14PM CDT until August 6 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Northeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitewater,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Whitewater, Richmond and Lima Center.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.