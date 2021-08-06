Radiance Beauty Lounge hosts ribbon cutting in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Downtown Freeport continues to grow with several new businesses and relocations coming to the area.

Friday, Radiance Beauty Lounge had its official ribbon cutting. The lounge, on Chicago street, offers a variety of services including hair, nails, and eyelashes.

The owner is excited to bring a different type of service to downtown Freeport.

"Just putting something new in the Freeport area, we're a small town but we have a lot of opportunity and I can see a lot of growth in the future for me," Owner, Michelle Harrison said.

The lounge also has open beds for any eyelash technicians looking for work.