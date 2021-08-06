Skip to Content

Radiance Beauty Lounge hosts ribbon cutting in Freeport

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:03 pm Top Stories
thumbnail_Radiance Ribbon Cutting

FREEPORT (WREX) — Downtown Freeport continues to grow with several new businesses and relocations coming to the area.

Friday, Radiance Beauty Lounge had its official ribbon cutting. The lounge, on Chicago street, offers a variety of services including hair, nails, and eyelashes.

The owner is excited to bring a different type of service to downtown Freeport.

"Just putting something new in the Freeport area, we're a small town but we have a lot of opportunity and I can see a lot of growth in the future for me," Owner, Michelle Harrison said.

The lounge also has open beds for any eyelash technicians looking for work.

Author Profile Photo

Brittany Hardaway

Brittany Hardaway is the Evening Anchor for 13 WREX. Brittany is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

More Stories

Skip to content