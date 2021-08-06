New law requires Illinois to purchase American-made flags

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A new law requires state agencies and institutions to only purchase American and Illinois flags manufactured in the United States.

The legislation would change the Flag Display Act to no longer allow state institutions and agencies to purchase American and Illinois flags from manufacturers outside of the U.S.

Under the Flag Display Act, flags are designated to be necessary supplies for institution and agency budgets.

State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) and State Representative Dave Vella (D-Rockford) supported the legislation.

“There’s no reason for us to be flying American and Illinois flags made in other countries,” Stadelman said. “This legislation rights a wrong while supporting local manufacturing and business economies at the same time.”

The law, originally House Bill 605, has been signed by the governor and takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.