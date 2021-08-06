Hy-Vee coming to old Kmart building in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Residents of the Pretzel City will have another grocery store to shop at soon.

Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller confirmed with 13 WREX that resolution was approved during Monday night's city council to bring a Hy-Vee to Freeport.

The Hy-Vee grocery store will be taking over the former Kmart building located at 1880 S. West Ave.

Miller says the redevelopment agreement will be using up to $1.5 million from the Meadows Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District. Hy-Vee will be spending more than $7 million on property assembly costs, reconstruction, rehabilitation, repairs and resurfacing the parking lot.

There is no scheduled opening date for the Hy-Vee at this time.