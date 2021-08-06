Skip to Content

Hy-Vee coming to old Kmart building in Freeport

New
12:59 pm Top Stories
Freport Hy-Vee
The former Kmart on S. West Ave. in Freeport where a Hy-Vee grocery store will be opening in the future.

FREEPORT (WREX) — Residents of the Pretzel City will have another grocery store to shop at soon.

Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller confirmed with 13 WREX that resolution was approved during Monday night's city council to bring a Hy-Vee to Freeport.

The Hy-Vee grocery store will be taking over the former Kmart building located at 1880 S. West Ave.

Miller says the redevelopment agreement will be using up to $1.5 million from the Meadows Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District. Hy-Vee will be spending more than $7 million on property assembly costs, reconstruction, rehabilitation, repairs and resurfacing the parking lot.

There is no scheduled opening date for the Hy-Vee at this time.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

More Stories

Skip to content