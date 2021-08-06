GOP’s Elder shows fundraising muscle in California recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is putting on a display of fundraising strength in his bid to become California’s next governor. The Republican Elder reported collecting $4.5 million in donations in 19 days, after entering California’s recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The stockpile eclipsed prominent rivals but still is vastly overmatched by Newsom and his supporters. The governor — as the target of the Sept. 14 recall — can raise unlimited funds. Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide in the heavily Democratic state. But the recall grew out of frustration over pandemic lockdowns and long-running school and business closures.