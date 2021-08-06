Florida student arrested in Chicago on child porn charges

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have arrested a 19-year-old college student on charges of possessing child pornography after a nearly yearlong investigation. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student Ethan Edlund surrendered to authorities in Chicago on Wednesday. Daytona Beach police said Friday that he remains in custody in Chicago pending extradition to Florida. Edlund has been charged with 20 counts of child pornography. Authorities say more charges are possible as the investigation continues. Police began investigating in September after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that someone was using a file-sharing cloud service to store child porn.