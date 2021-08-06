Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued August 6 at 8:00PM CDT until August 6 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

8:00 pm Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…
Southern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…
Northwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

