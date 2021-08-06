Flood Advisory issued August 6 at 8:00PM CDT until August 6 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…
Southern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…
Northwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 1100 PM CDT.
* At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.