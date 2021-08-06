Cyberattack affects Illinois State Police FOID online application system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — More than 2,000 FOID card accounts were possibly logged in to by hackers using stolen information, according to the Illinois State Police.

"No online system is completely impenetrable, and upgrades to all states systems must and will continue, but we remain vigilant," a representative with ISP said.

An investigation by ISP said the personal information did not come from its systems and servers.

ISP doesn't know where hackers found the personal information used to log in to accounts, but they are working with federal partners to find the source.

"An investigation by the software vendor with ISP determined no FOID card has been fraudulently issued, nor has any unauthorized user attempted to complete the process to obtain a FOID card, nor was any ISP database breached. There is no known ransomware attack or cyberattack on ISP systems at this time."

In total, 2,067 FOID card holders were possibly impacted or less than .0008% of total card holders, according to ISP. Everyone who was possibly impacted were notified by ISP and issued a new card at no cost.

ISP said it's similar to when a credit card is stolen. The agency cancels the old FOID card and issues a new one to the proper owner.

The site is currently up and accepting applications.