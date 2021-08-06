Cherry Valley Public Library celebrates new addition after COVID-19 delay

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — The Cherry Valley Public Library completed a 4,000 square foot addition to its building last year; however, the pandemic forced the library to delay its opening.

The addition includes an expanded picture book area, a Youth Services program room, a drive-up window and book return and more work space for staff.

The library will host the 9th Annual Mini-Golf in the Library event on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.