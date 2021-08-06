Skip to Content

Cherry Valley Public Library celebrates new addition after COVID-19 delay

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — The Cherry Valley Public Library completed a 4,000 square foot addition to its building last year; however, the pandemic forced the library to delay its opening.

The addition includes an expanded picture book area, a Youth Services program room, a drive-up window and book return and more work space for staff.

The library will host the 9th Annual Mini-Golf in the Library event on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

