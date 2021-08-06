Central Asian leaders worried by turmoil in Afghanistan

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan (AP) — Leaders of five ex-Soviet Central Asian nations have voiced concern about instability spilling from Afghanistan and discussed ways to coordinate their response to potential security threats. The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met Friday in Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea to talk about the regional challenges. The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government forces has escalated as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country. The Taliban currently control more than half of Afghanistan’s districts and district centers after pressing their offensive at unexpected speed. Russia, which has a security pact with Central Asian nations, has pledged to provide military assistance to fend off potential threats.