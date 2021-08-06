Canadian government reaches deal with border guards

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents Canada’s border agents. The deal late Friday comes after a daylong work-to-rule campaign that spawned long lineups at the country’s busiest border crossing points. It also comes just days before the Canada Border Services Agency is to begin easing COVID-19 travel restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada’s Customs and Immigration Union, which represents some 9,000 CBSA employees, had been without a long-term contract since 2018.