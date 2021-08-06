Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police have announced early Friday an arrest in the hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes. Police say in a news release that 26-year-old Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Police previously said the 65-year-old “Gone Girl” actor was hit by a scooter or motorcycle in June when she was crossing a street on the way to her alma mater, the Julliard School. She died 10 days later. Police did not say whether Boyd had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.