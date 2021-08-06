Arizona state senator accused of sexual conduct with minor

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a state senator has been arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor. Police say in a statement that Democratic Sen. Tony Navarrete of Phoenix was taken into custody on Thursday. He was booked into jail on suspicion of charges that included multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Police say they received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that an accuser said occurred in 2019. Navarrete was arrested after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses. Navarrete was jailed and could not be reached for comment. A Maricopa County court commissioner set a $50,000 bond Friday. Navarrete did not enter a plea.