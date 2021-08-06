Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Home Depot, Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In most cases those mandates are for workers in locations of substantial of COVID-19 transmission.

Amazon said Friday its decision to mandate masks was in response to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the U.S. and guidance from public health authorities and its own medical experts.

Seattle-based Amazon currently mandates only those warehouse workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks.