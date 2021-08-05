Wisdom’s 3-run double lifts Cubs over Rockies, 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 3-2. Mills overcame a rocky start to pitch six innings and earn his first win since July 7, and Wisdom finished with three hits. Manuel Rodriguez gave up a two-out single in the ninth but got Sam Hilliard on a comebacker to pick up his first career save. Raimel Tapia had two doubles and nearly made a run-saving catch in the sixth for Colorado.