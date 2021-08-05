Turn up the grill: Weber off to a hot start in market debut

Shares of Weber are smoking in their market debut Thursday as the grilling company gets off to a hot start with investors. The stock opened at $17 and is up more than 19% in midday trading. Weber Inc. sold approximately 17.9 million shares at $14 per share before its stock started trading. This was below what the Palatine, Illinois-based company and selling shareholders had been looking for, as they had wanted to sell nearly 47 million shares between $15 and $17 a share.