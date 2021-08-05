SwedishAmerican opens up new District 100 wellness center

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Staff in the Belvidere School District have a new place to find healthcare.

SwedishAmerican and Belvidere School District 100 opened a new employer-based wellness clinic. The clinic is located at 1320 E. Avenue in Belvidere.

“We are very excited for this new opportunity and proud to begin a partnership with District 100,” said Tom O’Connor, President and CEO of SwedishAmerican. “This employer-based medical home model has proven to be very successful for us in the past, as it allows for improved and easy access to comprehensive and affordable healthcare services and wellness programs. We are honored to welcome District 100 to the Swedes family and eager to provide its employees with the remarkable care that SwedishAmerican has been known for in our community for more than 100 years.”

The District 100 Wellness Center is only available to school district employees and dependents who are covered under the District 100 health insurance plan. The clinic is available for adult and pediatric medicine services, including office visits (preventive, acute, chronic disease management), laboratory, immunizations and vaccinations, care coordination, limited dispensing of commonly prescribed acute and some preventative medications, annual physicals, sports physicals and wellness services.

Dr. Tina Haller-Wade will be the main provider at the new clinic.

The District 100 Wellness Center joins the growing trend of large U.S. employers establishing primary care facilities. An independent two-year look back of results from 2017-2018 produced the following outcomes from the model that District 100 will now be offering to their members: