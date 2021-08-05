Suspected rape and killing of Indian girl triggers protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — Angry villagers in the Indian capital have held a protest outside a crematorium where they say a 9-year-old girl was raped and killed earlier this week. The protesters, sitting on a makeshift stage Thursday, held placards demanding justice for the girl, who lived nearby. The case has revived outrage over the number of gruesome sexual crimes against women in India as well the treatment of those on the lowest rung of the country’s rigid caste system, from which the girl hailed. Police say four men suspected in the crime, all of them workers at the crematorium, have been arrested but have yet to be charged.